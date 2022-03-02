SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Bright Health Group, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 7, 2022 - (NYSE: BHG)

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of Bright Health Group, Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of BHG during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities other than defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Bright Health common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about June 24, 2021; and/or (b) Bright Health securities between June 24, 2021 and November 10, 2021.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Bright Health had overstated its post-IPO business and financial prospects; (ii) the Company was ill-equipped to handle the impact of COVID-19-related costs; (iii) the Company was experiencing a decline in premium revenue because of a failure to capture risk adjustment on newly added lives; (iv) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Bright Health's business and financial condition; and (v) as a result, the documents issued in connection with the IPO and Defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

DEADLINE: March 7, 2022 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action.

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of BHG during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is March 7, 2022. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

