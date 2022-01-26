SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Chegg, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 22, 2022 - (CHGG)

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm, securities class action litigators, issues the following notice to shareholders of Chegg, Inc.:

Shareholders who purchased CHGG common stock between May 5, 2020 and November 1, 2021, inclusive are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Chegg's increase in subscribers, growth, and revenue had been a temporary effect of the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in remote education for the vast majority of United States students and once the pandemic-related restrictions eased and students returned to campuses nationwide, Chegg's extraordinary growth trends would end; (ii) Chegg's subscriber and revenue growth were largely due to the facilitation of remote education cheating – an unstable business proposition – rather than the strength of its business model or the acumen of its senior executives and directors; and (iii) as a result, the Company's current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

