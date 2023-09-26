SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Comerica Incorporated of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 20, 2023 - (NYSE: CMA)

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Comerica Incorporated.

CLASS PERIOD: February 9, 2021 to May 29, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Comerica failed to provide meaningful oversight over the vendors to whom it contracted out day-to-day operations of the Direct Express program, a system through which it is contracted to provide federal benefits on debit cards to millions of Americans without bank accounts; (2) as a result of violations in the day-to-day operations of Direct Express, including handling fraud disputes and allowing sensitive data to be handled out of a vendor's office in Pakistan, Comerica was not in compliance with the Federal Contract, and knew it was not in compliance; (3) Comerica knew and failed to disclose that it was in potential violation of Regulation E due to inadequate fraud prevention in the Direct Express program and responses to instances of fraud, and; (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: October 20, 2023

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of CMA during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is October 20, 2023.

