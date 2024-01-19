SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Fisker Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 26, 2024 - (NYSE: FSR)

News provided by

The Gross Law Firm

19 Jan, 2024, 05:45 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Fisker Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of FSR during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/fisker-loss-submission-form/?id=64023&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: August 4, 2023 to November 20, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fisker had a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (2) Fisker had incorrectly accounted for certain costs; (3) as a result, the Company was likely to delay filing its quarterly report; (4) Fisker's infrastructure was limiting its ability to deliver its production; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: January 26, 2024 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/fisker-loss-submission-form/?id=64023&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of FSR during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is January 26, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm

Also from this source

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Veradigm Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 22, 2024 - (NASDAQ: MDRX)

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Veradigm Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 22, 2024 - (NASDAQ: MDRX)

The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Veradigm Inc.. Shareholders who purchased shares of MDRX during the class period...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Dollar General Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 26, 2024 - (NYSE: DG)

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Dollar General Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 26, 2024 - (NYSE: DG)

The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Dollar General Corporation. Shareholders who purchased shares of DG during the...
More Releases From This Source

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.