SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of General Motors Company of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 6, 2024 - (NYSE: GM)

CLASS PERIOD: February 2, 2022 to October 26, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) GM downplayed concerns with its vehicles' airbags and the need to record additional warranty accruals for related product recalls; (ii) GM overstated the extent and efficacy of its efforts to analyze defects in its vehicles' airbag inflators; (iii) Cruise's AVs and/or AV technology were less safe and well-developed than defendants had led investors, regulators, and the general public to believe; (iv) accordingly, regulatory approval of Cruise's AV products was unsustainable and the prospects for widespread regulatory approval and adoption of Cruise's AV products were overstated; (v) all the foregoing subjected GM to an increased risk of governmental and/or regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, significant legal liabilities, product recalls, and reputational harm; and (vi) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: February 6, 2024 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/general-motors-loss-submission-form/?id=64782&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of GM during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is February 6, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

