SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Kornit Digital Ltd. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 18, 2023 - (NASDAQ: KRNT)

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Kornit Digital Ltd..

Shareholders who purchased shares of KRNT during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/kornit-digital-class-action-submission-form/?id=37087&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who purchased shares of Kornit Digital common stock between August 10, 2021, and July 5, 2022, including purchases directly in Kornit Digital's November 19, 2021 public stock offering.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) one of Kornit Digital's largest customers, DTG2Go, a Delta Apparel, Inc. subsidiary, was transitioning to a competitor's product offerings for its manufacturing needs; (ii) a second key customer, Fanatics, Inc., had decided to outsource production, a substantial portion of which was going to producers using non-Kornit Digital systems; (iii) as a result, Kornit Digital expected to and ultimately did lose substantial demand for its products and services; (iv) Kornit Digital was suffering from lessening demand for high-margin consumables which caused Kornit Digital to suffer from an unfavorable sales mix and lower gross margins; (v) e-commerce demand for Kornit Digital products was slowing down as facets of the economy reopened following the COVID-19 pandemic, which was having a negative effect on Kornit Digital's revenue; (vi) as a result of the foregoing, Kornit Digital's projected financial results and market opportunity were not achievable and lacked a reasonable basis in fact.

DEADLINE: April 18, 2023 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/kornit-digital-class-action-submission-form/?id=37087&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of KRNT during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is April 18, 2023. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm