SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Proterra Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 12, 2023 - (OTC PINK: PTRAQ)

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Proterra Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of PTRAQ during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment.

CLASS PERIOD: August 2, 2022 to March 15, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: According to the filed complaint, on March 15, 2023, Proterra announced their quarterly earnings. In that announcement, the Company stated they were in violation of a liquidity clause in their secured convertible notes and that they may have to qualify an audit report with a "going concern" clause. The financial issues stemmed from an increase in cash burn because of a decrease in gross margin and an increase in accounts receivable during the relevant quarter. In response to the announcement, Proterra's stock price substantially dropped from $2.51 per share to $1.16 per share, eliminating approximately $118 million in market capitalization in one day. The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company repeatedly stated the $523 on their balance sheet meant the company had abundant liquidity and financial stability; and, (ii) the new factory in Greer, South Carolina would continue to improve production efficiency and gross margins.

DEADLINE: September 12, 2023

