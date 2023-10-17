SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Shift4 Payments, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 19, 2023 - (NYSE: FOUR)

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Shift4 Payments, Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of FOUR during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: November 10, 2021 to April 18, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Shift4 had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, Shift4 failed to properly account for customer acquisition costs, thereby artificially inflating its net cash provided by operating activities; (iii) accordingly, Shift4 would likely be forced to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; (iv) Shift4 employed accounting maneuvers in connection with, among other things, its mass strategic buyout program and sponsor bank merchant settlement account, that were designed to present an inaccurate picture of, inter alia, the Company's performance, its underlying business quality, and its earnings power; (v) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Shift4's reputation and business; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: October 19, 2023

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of FOUR during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is October 19, 2023.

