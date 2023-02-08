SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Sotera Health Company of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 27, 2023 - (NASDAQ: SHC)

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Sotera Health Company.

Shareholders who purchased shares of SHC during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Sotera common stock: (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or around November 20, 2020; (ii) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's secondary public offering conducted on or around March 18, 2021; and/or (iii) between November 20, 2020 and September 19, 2022, inclusive.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) long before the Company's initial public offering, Sotera's executives and controlling shareholders knew of the significant health risks associated with exposure to elevated levels of Ethylene Oxide ("EtO"); 2) despite that knowledge, Sotera failed to employ adequate and effective emissions control systems at its sterilization facilities and often subverted whatever control systems the Company did have; 3) these failures and subversions allowed dangerous amounts of toxic EtO fumes to pollute the air surrounding those facilities and exposed people living in the adjacent communities to significantly increased cancer risks; 4) even after Sotera's closure of its Illinois EtO processing plant, the Company continued to operate multiple sterilization facilities that emitted dangerous levels of EtO; and 5) to the extent that the Company purported to warn of liability risks from the EtO cancer-related lawsuits, Sotera failed to disclose the true extent of those risks by withholding information from investors regarding the inadequacy or subversion of its EtO emissions control systems.

