SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Veradigm Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 22, 2024 - (NASDAQ: MDRX)

CLASS PERIOD: February 26, 2021 to June 13, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Veradigm had overstated its historical revenues by at least $20 million; (b) Veradigm had artificially inflated its revenue by recording duplicate transactions, among other things, over a more than two-year period; (c) Veradigm had artificially inflated its earnings and margins and materially misrepresented demand for the Company's products and services during the class period; (d) Veradigm had failed to maintain effective internal controls over its financial reporting; (e) Veradigm had failed to comply with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") regarding appropriate revenue recognition practices; and (f) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial projections were materially false and misleading and lacked any reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: January 22, 2024

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of MDRX during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is January 22, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

