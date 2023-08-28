SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 11, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Applied Digital Corporation(APLD) Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: April 13, 2022 to July 26, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 11, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Applied Digital Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Applied Digital had overstated the profitability of its datacenter hosting business and its ability to successfully transition into a low-cost AI Cloud services provider; (ii) Applied Digital's Board of Directors was not independent within the meaning of NASDAQ listing rules; (iii) accordingly, Applied Digital had overstated the efficacy of its business model and failed to maintain proper corporate governance standards; (iv) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

