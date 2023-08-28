SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 20, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Comerica Incorporated(CMA) Shareholders
28 Aug, 2023, 05:45 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.
Class Period: February 9, 2021 to May 29, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 20, 2023
CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Comerica Incorporated made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Comerica failed to provide meaningful oversight over the vendors to whom it contracted out day-to-day operations of the Direct Express program, a system through which it is contracted to provide federal benefits on debit cards to millions of Americans without bank accounts; (2) as a result of violations in the day-to-day operations of Direct Express, including handling fraud disputes and allowing sensitive data to be handled out of a vendor's office in Pakistan, Comerica was not in compliance with the Federal Contract, and knew it was not in compliance; (3) Comerica knew and failed to disclose that it was in potential violation of Regulation E due to inadequate fraud prevention in the Direct Express program and responses to instances of fraud, and; (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Comerica you have until October 20, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Comerica securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.
HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the CMA lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/comerica-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=44784&from=4.
ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
[email protected]
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com
SOURCE The Klein Law Firm
