SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 25, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Syneos Health, Inc.(SYNH) Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: September 9, 2020 to November 3, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in SYNH:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/syneos-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=44770&from=4

Syneos Health, Inc. NEWS - SYNH NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Syneos Health, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Syneos's business development capabilities had been materially impaired by workforce reductions and leadership and operational changes, as well as labor force turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; (b) Syneos had struggled to integrate recent acquisitions, causing the Company to suffer from a bloated and confused organizational structure and impairing the Company's ability to provide comprehensive or effective customer engagement across its product portfolio; (c) Syneos was suffering from acute competitive disadvantages as clinical trials moved to remote monitoring and decentralized administration, as the Company lacked the tools possessed by some of its rivals to successfully run remote and decentralized trials, such as certain data visualization and statistical modeling capabilities, and the Company had failed to adapt to changing business demands in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic; (d) Syneos's backlog, book-to-bill ratios, and net new business awards had been artificially inflated by more than $500 million through the inclusion of reimbursable expenses that the Company would never collect; (e) as a result of (a)-(d) above, Syneos was struggling to execute on its existing contracts and to agilely respond to its client needs, causing the Company to suffer client dissatisfaction across its client base; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, Syneos was exposed to a material undisclosed risk that the Company would lose customers, be unable to grow its client base or win significant contract renewals, and cede market share to its rivals.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Syneos you have until September 25, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Syneos securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the SYNH lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/syneos-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=44770&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

[email protected]

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm