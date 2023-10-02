SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind AeroVironment Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 30, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention AeroVironment, Inc. ("AeroVironment") (NASDAQ: AVAV) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between June 29, 2021 and December 7, 2021.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in AeroVironment, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/aerovironment-class-action-submission-form?prid=50062&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The complaint alleges that on December 7, 2021, AeroVironment announced second quarter results below market estimates and reduced revenue guidance for the remainder of the fiscal year from a range of $560 million to $580 million to a range of $440 million to $460 million. AeroVironment also lowered its EBITDA guidance from $105 million to $110 million to $59 million to $65 million. On this news, AeroVironment's stock declined the following day by nearly 30% to close at $57.98/share causing significant losses to shareholders at the time.

DEADLINE: October 30, 2023

Aggrieved AeroVironment investors only have until October 30, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

