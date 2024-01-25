SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind AlloVir Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 19, 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention AlloVir, Inc. ("AlloVir") (NASDAQ: ALVR) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 22, 2022 and December 21, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in AlloVir, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/allovir-inc-class-action-submission-form/?prid=64628&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against AlloVir includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the posoleucel Phase 3 Studies were unlikely to meet their primary endpoints; (ii) as a result, it was likely that the Company would ultimately discontinue the posoleucel Phase 3 studies; (iii) accordingly, AlloVir overstated the efficacy and clinical and/or commercial prospects of posoleucel; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: March 19, 2024

Aggrieved AlloVir investors only have until March 19, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

