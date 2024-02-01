SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Assertio Holdings Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 5, 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Assertio Holdings, Inc. ("Assertio Holdings") (NASDAQ: ASRT) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 29, 2023 and November 8, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Assertio Holdings, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Assertio Holdings includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's reliance on Indocin products to boost its net income was unsustainable given the risk of generic competition; (ii) Assertio's acquisition of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Spectrum's injection asset, Rolvedon, was less valuable than Assertio had represented to investors; (iii) accordingly, Assertio had overstated the positive impact the sale of Indocin products and the acquisition were likely to have on the Company's profitability; and (iv) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: March 5, 2024

Aggrieved Assertio Holdings investors only have until March 5, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

