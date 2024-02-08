SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind B. Riley Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 25, 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention B. Riley Financial, Inc. ("B. Riley") (NASDAQ: RILY) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 10, 2023 and November 9, 2023.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against B. Riley includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Brian Kahn, a client of the Company, had been credibly implicated in a conspiracy to defraud investors of millions of dollars; (2) in spite of this involvement, B. Riley continued to finance the transaction enabling Kahn and others to take Franchise Group, Inc. private through complex arrangements; (3) the foregoing was reasonably likely to draw regulatory scrutiny to B. Riley; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: March 25, 2024

Aggrieved B. Riley investors only have until March 25, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

