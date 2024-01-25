SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind ChargePoint Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 29, 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. ("ChargePoint") (NYSE: CHPT) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between December 7, 2021 and November 16, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in ChargePoint, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/chargepoint-holdings-inc-class-action-submission-form/?prid=64610&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against ChargePoint includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing higher component costs and supply overruns for first-generation DC charging products; (2) as a result, the Company was likely to incur impairment charges; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's profitability would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: January 29, 2024

Aggrieved ChargePoint investors only have until January 29, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

