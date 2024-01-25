SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Dada Nexus Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 11, 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Dada Nexus Limited ("Dada Nexus") (NASDAQ: DADA) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 11, 2023 and January 8, 2024.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Dada Nexus, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/dada-nexus-class-action-submission-form/?prid=64624&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Dada Nexus includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Dada revenues from online advertising, marketing services, and operations and support costs were materially overstated; (2) as a result, Dada would need to conduct an independent review to ascertain the financial impact and the scope of suspicious practices that led to overstated revenues and costs; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: March 11, 2024

Aggrieved Dada Nexus investors only have until March 11, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

