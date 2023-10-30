SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind DFS Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 31, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Discover Financial Services ("DFS") (NYSE: DFS) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between February 21, 2019 and August 14, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in DFS, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/dfs-class-action-submission-form/?prid=53317&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against DFS includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) DFS maintained deficient risk management and compliance procedures; (ii) as a result of the foregoing deficiencies, the Company had, inter alia, failed to comply with applicable student loan servicing standards, misclassified certain credit card accounts, overcharged customers, and failed to stem its ballooning credit card delinquency rate; (iii) the foregoing issues, when they became known, would subject DFS to significant financial exposure, regulatory scrutiny, and reputational harm; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: October 31, 2023

Aggrieved DFS investors only have until October 31, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong