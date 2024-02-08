SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Eagle Pharmaceuticals Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 9, 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Eagle Pharmaceuticals") (NASDAQ: EGRX) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between August 8, 2023 and November 28, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/eagle-pharmaceuticals-inc-class-action-submission-form/?prid=66242&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Eagle Pharmaceuticals includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company was experiencing slower-thananticipated pull-though from a wholesale customer predominantly due to expiry of inventory; (2) that, as a result, the Company had overstated its revenue; (3) that the Company did not have effective internal controls and procedures over financial reporting as to sales of PEMFEXY, Eagle Pharmaceuticals' metabolic inhibitor product; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: February 9, 2024

Aggrieved Eagle Pharmaceuticals investors only have until February 9, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

