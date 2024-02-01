SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Estee Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 5, 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. ("Estee") (NYSE: EL) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between August 18, 2022 and May 2, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Estee, contact us about potential recovery

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/este-class-action-submission-form/?prid=65369&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: According to the complaint, defendants misled investors with unrealistic and materially false statements about market demand Estee's products and its inventory levels. These statements concealed the truth about Estee's weakness in the market until, on May 3, 2023, Estee announced weaker sales and profit for the year than estimated and accordingly cut its fiscal year outlook for a third consecutive time. As a result, the price of Estee stock declined from $245.22 per share on May 2, 2023 to $202.70 per share on May 3, 2023.

DEADLINE: February 5, 2024

Aggrieved Estee investors only have until February 5, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

