SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Evolution AB Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 25, 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Evolution AB (publ) ("Evolution AB") (OTC Other: EVVTY) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased American Depositary Shares of Evolution AB between February 14, 2019 and October 25, 2023, both dates inclusive.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Evolution AB, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/evolution-ab-class-action-submission-form/?prid=66255&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Evolution AB includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) in "allowing play" from certain jurisdictions, multiple customers of Evolution AB's were, or were deemed by regulators to be, unlicensed and/or in breach of the laws of those jurisdictions; and (2) defendants' statements were false, as they misrepresented the extent of Evolution AB's involvement with regulatorily noncompliant customers. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

DEADLINE: March 25, 2024

Aggrieved Evolution AB investors only have until March 25, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong