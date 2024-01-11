SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Expensify Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 29, 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of all those who purchased or otherwise acquired Expensify common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about November 11, 2021.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Expensify, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/expensify-class-action-submission-form/?prid=63095&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: According to the complaint, the offering documents issued by the Company in connection with its initial public offering (the "Offering Documents") made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Expensify's revenue growth was highly susceptible to structural and macroeconomic headwinds; (ii) as a result, the Company overstated the efficacy of its business model and the likelihood it would meet the long-term growth projections touted in the Offering Documents; (iii) accordingly, the Company's post-IPO financial position and/or business prospects were overstated; and (iv) as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: January 29, 2024

Aggrieved Expensify investors only have until January 29, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: [email protected]

