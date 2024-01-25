SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Fisker Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 26, 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Fisker Inc. ("Fisker") (NYSE: FSR) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between August 4, 2023 and November 20, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Fisker, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Fisker includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fisker had a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (2) Fisker had incorrectly accounted for certain costs; (3) as a result, the Company was likely to delay filing its quarterly report; (4) Fisker's infrastructure was limiting its ability to deliver its production; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: January 26, 2024

Aggrieved Fisker investors only have until January 26, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

