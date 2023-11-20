SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Holley Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 5, 2024

News provided by

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong

20 Nov, 2023, 05:45 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Holley Inc. ("Holley") (NYSE: HLLY) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between July 21, 2021 and February 6, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Holley, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/holley-class-action-submission-form/?prid=56220&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Holley includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: i) as a result of Holley's extensive focus on its direct-to-consumer ("DTC") channel, Holley's critically important relationships with its resellers and distributors, whose business made up the vast majority of Holley's revenue, were suffering significant damage; (ii) Holley used discounting and other similar efforts to grow its DTC channel, which undermined the pricing discipline Holley historically had with its resellers and distributors and further damaged Holley's relationship with its resellers and distributors; (iii) as a result of Holley's strained relationships with its resellers and distributors, those resellers and distributors were decreasing their purchases of Holley products, returning products already purchased at levels far above historical norms, and increasing their purchases of competitors' products; (iv) Holley's growing DTC channel could not offset the negative financial impact of the Company's increasingly strained relationships with its resellers and distributors and, as a result, Holley's critical relationship with resellers and distributors was deteriorating; (v) Holley had failed to successfully integrate and capture synergies from its numerous acquisitions, which left Holley with inefficient operations, excess costs, and inventory management problems; and (vi) Holly benefited from COVID-related stimulus money that temporarily boosted its sales and performance, and despite this unsustainable, temporary boost, defendants misled investors to believe the growth was sustainable and the result of persistent demand and supportive of positive financial guidance.

DEADLINE: January 5, 2024

Aggrieved Holley investors only have until January 5, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong

