SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind LivePerson Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 30, 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention LivePerson, Inc. ("LivePerson") (NASDAQ: LPSN) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 10, 2022 and March 16, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in LivePerson, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/liveperson-class-action-submission-form-2/?prid=63868&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against LivePerson includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's disclosure controls and procedures contained a material weakness; (ii) accordingly, LivePerson maintained deficient internal controls over its financial reporting; (iii) as a result, LivePerson's Q3 2022 financial statements failed to disclose the suspension of its acquisition WildHealth's Medicare reimbursements in connection with the Program and the resulting negative impact on the Company's future revenues; (iv) accordingly, LivePerson had overstated the Company's future financial position and/or prospects; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: January 30, 2024

Aggrieved LivePerson investors only have until January 30, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong