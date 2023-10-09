SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Lumen Technologies Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 14, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Lumen Technologies, Inc. f/k/a CenturyLink, Inc. ("Lumen Technologies") (NYSE: LUMN) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 11, 2019 and July 14, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Lumen Technologies, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/lumen-technologies-class-action-submission-form/?prid=50820&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Lumen Technologies includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lumen owned and/or still owns thousands of miles of cables wrapped in lead, a known neurotoxin, within the U.S.; (ii) the foregoing has harmed and posed the risk of further harming the environment, exposed Company employees, and the general public, thereby posing a significant public health risk and environmental pollution risk; (iii) Lumen was on notice about the damage and risks presented by these lead-covered cables but did not disclose them as a potential threat to everyday people and communities, as well as failed to provide adequate lead training to employees; (iv) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of governmental and regulatory oversight and enforcement action, as well as legal and reputational harm; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: November 14, 2023

Aggrieved Lumen Technologies investors only have until November 14, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong