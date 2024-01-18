SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Mercury Systems Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 12, 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Mercury Systems, Inc. ("Mercury Systems") (NASDAQ: MRCY) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Mercury between December 7, 2020 and June 23, 2023, inclusive.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Mercury Systems, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/mercury-systems-class-action-submission-form/?prid=63875&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Mercury Systems includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (i) Mercury Systems' serial acquirer strategy was not working and Mercury Systems was using improper revenue recognition practices such as changing to long-term contracts to mask deteriorating organic growth; (ii) Mercury Systems' acquisition of Physical Optics Corporation ("POC") caused POC to lose its small business accreditation, which prevented POC from winning contracts that made up a large portion of its historical business; (iii) Mercury Systems had at least twenty programs that were suffering and not performing well; and (iv) Mercury Systems' initiative to increase margins was not working and was in fact cutting into margins.

DEADLINE: February 12, 2024

Aggrieved Mercury Systems investors only have until February 12, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong

