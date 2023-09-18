SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Origin Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 24, 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Origin Materials, Inc. ("Origin") (NASDAQ: ORGN) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between February 23, 2023 and August 9, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Origin, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Origin includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Origin would not be able to meet its previously announced timeline for the construction of the Origin 2 plant; (2) demand for paraxylene ("PX") had dropped such that it would not be the production focus of Origin 2; (3) Origin could not construct Origin 2 at its previously disclosed cost; (4) Origin could not construct Origin 2 at the scale it had previously identified; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: October 24, 2023

Aggrieved Origin investors only have until October 24, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

