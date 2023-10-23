SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind PacWest Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 13, 2023

News provided by

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong

23 Oct, 2023, 05:45 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention PacWest Bancorp ("PacWest") (NASDAQ: PACW) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between February 28, 2022 and May 3, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in PacWest, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/pacwest-class-action-submission-form/?prid=52457&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against PacWest includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) PacWest had understated the impact of interest rate hikes on Pacific Western Bank ("PWB"), a smaller bank with excessive concentration in specific industries; (ii) accordingly, the Company had overstated the stability and/or sustainability of its deposit base; (iii) as a result, PacWest was exceptionally vulnerable to excessive deposit flows and/or a liquidity crisis; and (iv) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: November 13, 2023

Aggrieved PacWest investors only have until November 13, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong

Also from this source

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Tandem Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 7, 2023

Attention Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. ("Tandem") (NASDAQ: TNDM) shareholders: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has ...

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Origin Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 24, 2023

Attention Origin Materials, Inc. ("Origin") (NASDAQ: ORGN) shareholders: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.