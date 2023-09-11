SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Rain Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 12, 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Rain Oncology Inc. ("Rain") (NASDAQ: RAIN) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between July 20, 2021 and May 19, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Rain, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: According to the filed complaint, on May 22, 2023, the Company announced that milademetan failed to meet its primary endpoint of progression free survival in the MANTRA study. Moreover, the Company announced adverse event findings that, according to analysts, indicated that the dosing schedule had not been optimized prior to commencing the study. In response to the announcement, Rain's stock price substantially dropped from $9.93 per share to $1.22 per share, eliminating approximately $316 million in market capitalization in one day. The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company concealed risks inherent in the design of its Phase 3 MANTRA study particularly with regard to proceeding directly to Phase 3 from Phase 1; and, (ii) as a result, the Company's statements about the trial and the likelihood of FDA approval were materially misleading during the Class Period.

DEADLINE: September 12, 2023

Aggrieved Rain investors only have until September 12, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

