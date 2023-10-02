SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Shift4 Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 19, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Shift4 Payments, Inc. ("Shift4") (NYSE: FOUR) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between November 10, 2021 and April 18, 2023.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Shift4 includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Shift4 had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, Shift4 failed to properly account for customer acquisition costs, thereby artificially inflating its net cash provided by operating activities; (iii) accordingly, Shift4 would likely be forced to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; (iv) Shift4 employed accounting maneuvers in connection with, among other things, its mass strategic buyout program and sponsor bank merchant settlement account, that were designed to present an inaccurate picture of, inter alia, the Company's performance, its underlying business quality, and its earnings power; (v) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Shift4's reputation and business; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: October 19, 2023

Aggrieved Shift4 investors only have until October 19, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

