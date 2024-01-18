SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Veradigm Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 22, 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Veradigm Inc. ("Veradigm") (NASDAQ: MDRX) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between February 26, 2021 and December 7, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Veradigm, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Veradigm includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Veradigm had overstated its historical revenues by at least $20 million; (b) Veradigm had artificially inflated its revenue by recording duplicate transactions, among other things, over a more than two-year period; (c) Veradigm had artificially inflated its earnings and margins and materially misrepresented demand for the Company's products and services during the class period; (d) Veradigm had failed to maintain effective internal controls over its financial reporting; (e) Veradigm had failed to comply with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") regarding appropriate revenue recognition practices; and (f) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial projections were materially false and misleading and lacked any reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: January 22, 2024

Aggrieved Veradigm investors only have until January 22, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

