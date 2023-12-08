SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues Investigating the Merger - HA, SRT, WAVD, GRPH

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of the class action firm Monteverde & Associates PC (the "M&A Class Action Firm"), a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2022 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

  • Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HA), relating to its proposed sale to Alaska Air Group, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, HA shareholders will receive $18.00 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://monteverdelaw.com/case/hawaiian-holdings-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

  • Startek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT), relating to its proposed sale to Capital Square Partners. Under the terms of the agreement, SRT shareholders will receive $4.30 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/startek-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

  • WaveDance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WAVD), relating to its proposed merger with Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, WAVD shareholders will own approximately 8% of the combined company. Click here for more information: https://monteverdelaw.com/case/wavedance-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

  • Graphite Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRPH), relating to its proposed merger with LENZ Therapeutics. Under the terms of the agreement, GRPH shareholders will own approximately 35% of the combined company. Click here for more information: https://monteverdelaw.com/case/graphite-bio-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

About Monteverde & Associates PC

We are a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is committed to protecting investors and consumers from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019 and a Super Lawyers Honoree in Securities Litigation in 2022-2023. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2023 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, over the years the firm has recovered or secured over a dozen cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2023 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC

