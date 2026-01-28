SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues to Investigate the Merger--CHAC, TRVR, SNDA, and FFWM

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Class Action Attorney Juan Monteverde with Monteverde & Associates PC (the "M&A Class Action Firm"), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2024 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating

Crane Harbor Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CHAC) related to its merger with Xanadu Quantum Technologies Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Xanadu shareholders will receive stock in the combined company subject to an exchange ratio.

Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/crane-harbor-acquisition-corp/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Two Rivers Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: TRVR) related to its sale to First Mid Bankshares, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Two Rivers shareholders will receive 1.225 shares of First Mid common stock for each share of Two Rivers common stock.

ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for February 24, 2026.

Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/two-rivers-financial-group-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE: SNDA) related to its merger with CNL Healthcare Properties, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Sonida existing shareholders' ownership would range from 39.5% to 50.0% of the newly combined company's diluted common stock equity.

ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for February 26, 2026.

Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/sonida-senior-living-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

First Foundation Inc. (NYSE: FFWM) related to its sale to FirstSun Capital Bancorp. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, First Foundation shareholders will receive 0.16083 of a share of FirstSun common stock for each First Foundation common stock.

ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for February 27, 2026.

Click here for more info https://monteverdelaw.com/case/first-foundation-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court? When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders? What cases did you recover money in and how much?

About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders…and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2026 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( www.monteverdelaw.com ). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC