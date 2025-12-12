SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Is Investigating the Merger--ALEX, DVS, DXLG, and APLT

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Class Action Attorney Juan Monteverde with Monteverde & Associates PC (the "M&A Class Action Firm"), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2024 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) related to its sale to MW Group and funds affiliated with Blackrock Real Estate and DivcoWest. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Alexander & Baldwin shareholders are expected to receive $21.20 per share in cash.

Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/alexander-baldwin-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (NYSE: DVS) related to its merger with Contango Ore, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Dolly Varden shareholders are expected to own 50% of the combined company.

Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/dolly-varden-silver-corporation/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) related to its merger with FBB Holdings I, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, each share of FBB common stock will be converted to Destination common stock subject to an exchange ratio.

Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/destination-xl-group-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) related to its sale to Cycle Group Holdings Limited. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Applied shareholders are expected to receive $0.088 per share in cash plus one non-transferrable contingent value right entitling the holder to receive potential additional payments under certain conditions.

Click here for more info https://monteverdelaw.com/case/applied-therapeutics-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court? When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders? What cases did you recover money in and how much?

About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders…and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2025 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( www.monteverdelaw.com ). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC