SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Miller Law Firm, P.C. Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of PulteGroup, Inc. Relating to Alleged Attempts to Suppress Negative Media Reports.

The Miller Law Firm

28 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

ROCHESTER, Mich., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miller Law Firm, P.C., a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation in connection with PulteGroup Inc. ("PulteGroup" or the "Company") (NYSE: PHM) concerning the Company's alleged efforts to suppress public discourse about the Company, including alleged attempts to intimidate media outlets in order to suppress negative reports about the Company's governance, oversight of Management and internal controls.

If you are a shareholder of PulteGroup or you have any knowledge about PulteGroup's alleged efforts to suppress negative comment about PulteGroup or its governance, you can submit your contact information via email at [email protected].

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding PulteGroup should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program.

About The Miller Law Firm, P.C.

The Miller Law Firm, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. With offices in Rochester and Detroit, Michigan, Miller Law Firm lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving internal control weaknesses, financial restatements, auditor misconduct, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. Miller Law Firm attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care and biotech, medical devices.  The Miller Law Firm's past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, and the Associated Press.

Contact

The Miller Law Firm, P.C.
Marc Newman
950 West University Drive, Suite 300
Rochester, Michigan 48307
248-841-2200

SOURCE The Miller Law Firm

