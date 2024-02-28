SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Miller Law Firm, P.C. Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of PulteGroup, Inc. Relating to Alleged Attempts to Suppress Negative Media Reports.

ROCHESTER, Mich., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miller Law Firm, P.C., a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation in connection with PulteGroup Inc. ("PulteGroup" or the "Company") (NYSE: PHM) concerning the Company's alleged efforts to suppress public discourse about the Company, including alleged attempts to intimidate media outlets in order to suppress negative reports about the Company's governance, oversight of Management and internal controls.

If you are a shareholder of PulteGroup or you have any knowledge about PulteGroup's alleged efforts to suppress negative comment about PulteGroup or its governance, you can submit your contact information via email at [email protected] .

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding PulteGroup should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program.

