SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates Diversey Holdings, Ltd.

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. ("Diversey" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DSEY), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Solenis. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders (other than shareholders affiliated with Bain Capital Private Equity ("Bain Capital")) will receive $8.40 in cash for each share of Diversey common stock owned. Bain Capital will receive $7.84 per share in cash and will rollover a portion of its shares of Diversey into an affiliate of Solenis in exchange for common and preferred units of such affiliate. The transaction is valued at approximately $4.6 billion.

Weiss Law is investigating whether (i) Diversey's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $8.40 per share merger consideration adequately compensates Diversey's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed. Notably, at least one analyst set a price target for the Company of $9 per share, $0.60 above the per-share merger consideration.

