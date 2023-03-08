SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates Kimball International, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kimball International, Inc. ("Kimball" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KBAL), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) ("HNI"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $9.00 in cash and 0.1301 shares of HNI common stock for each share of Kimball common stock owned, representing implied per-share consideration of $12.90 based upon HNI's March 7, 2023 closing price of $29.94. Upon completion of the transaction, HNI shareholders will own 90% of the combined company, while Kimball shareholders will only own 10% of the combined company. The transaction is valued at approximately $485 million.

Weiss Law is investigating whether (i) Kimball's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per share merger consideration adequately compensates Kimball's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

Weiss Law has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected]

SOURCE Weiss Law