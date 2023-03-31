SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds BGRY, SUMO, SGEN, and SAL Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY), in connection with its proposed acquisition by SoftBank Group Corp. Under the merger agreement, BGRY shareholders will receive $1.40 in cash for each BGRY share owned. If you own BGRY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/bgry

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO), in connection with the proposed acquisition of SUMO by affiliates of Francisco Partners. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SUMO shareholders will receive $12.05 in cash for each share of SUMO common stock owned. If you own SUMO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sumo

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of SGEN by Pfizer Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SGEN shareholders will receive $229.00 in cash for each share of SGEN owned. If you own SGEN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sgen

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAL)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAL), in connection with the proposed merger of SAL with NBT Bancorp Inc. ("NBT"). Under the merger agreement, SAL shareholders will receive 0.7450 shares of NBT common stock for each SAL share, representing implied per-share consideration of $24.98 based upon NBT's March 30, 2023 closing price of $33.53. If you own SAL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sal

SOURCE Weiss Law