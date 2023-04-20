SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds CBIO, TA, AQUA, and USX Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO), in connection with the proposed purchase of GNI Group Ltd.'s ("GNI") proprietary new chemical entity F351 ("F351"). This purchase will transfer the global rights to F351 (excluding Mainland China) to CBIO in consideration of 6,266,521 shares of common stock and 12,340 shares of a new series of preferred stock ("Series X") with economic rights equivalent to CBIO common stock to be paid for GNI's 65.18% interest of Beijing Continent, a China based commercial-stage pharmaceutical company marketing pirfenidone and having the rights to F351 in China. If you own CBIO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cbio

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of TA by BP p.l.c. Under the terms of the merger agreement, TA shareholders will receive $86.00 in cash for each share of TA common stock owned. If you own TA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ta

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of AQUA by Xylem Inc. ("Xylem"). Under the merger agreement, AQUA shareholders will receive 0.480 shares of Xylem common stock for each AQUA share, representing implied per-share consideration of $49.80 based upon Xylem's April 19, 2023 closing price of $103.74. If you own AQUA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/aqua

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX), in connection with the proposed acquisition of USX by Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Under the merger agreement, USX shareholders will receive $6.15 in cash for each share of USX owned. If you own USX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/usx

