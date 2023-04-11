SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds CVT, XM, OSH, and WAYN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT) in connection with its proposed acquisition by an affiliate of Blackstone Inc. Under the merger agreement, CVT shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash for each CVT share, valuing it at $4.6 billion. The transaction includes a minority investment from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA"). If you own CVT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cvt

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of XM by Silver Lake. Under the terms of the merger agreement, XM shareholders will receive $18.15 in cash for each share of XM owned. If you own XM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/xm

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH), in connection with the proposed acquisition of OSH by CVS Health Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, OSH shareholders will receive $39.00 in cash for each share of OSH common stock owned. If you own OSH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/osh

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: WAYN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: WAYN), in connection with its proposed merger with Main Street Financial Services Corp. ("Main Street"). Under the merger agreement, WAYN shareholders will receive 1.7446 shares of Main Street common stock for each WAYN share, representing implied per-share consideration of $37.51 based on Main Street's April 7, 2023 closing price of $21.50. If you own WAYN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/wayn

SOURCE Weiss Law