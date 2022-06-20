SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds DRE, STCN, SREV, and HR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK , June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE), in connection with the proposed acquisition of DRE by Prologis, Inc. ("Prologis"). Upon completion of the transaction, DRE shareholders will receive 0.475 shares of Prologis common stock for each DRE share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $52.42 based upon Prologis's June 17, 2022 closing price of $110.36. If you own DRE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/dre

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ: STCN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ: STCN), in connection with the proposed transaction with Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Upon completion of the transaction, STCN shareholders will receive $1.35 and one contingent value right ("CVR") to receive their pro rata share of net proceeds, to the extent such net proceeds exceed $80 million plus certain related costs and expenses, if Steel Connect's ModusLink subsidiary is sold during the two-year period following completion of the merger. If you own STCN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/stcn

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV), in connection with the proposed acquisition of SREV by Concentrix Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SREV shareholders will receive $1.50 in cash for each share of SREV common stock owned. If you own SREV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/srev

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR), in connection with the proposed merger of HR with Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. ("HTA"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of HR common stock will be exchanged for one share of HTA common stock, at a fixed ratio. If you own HR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hr

