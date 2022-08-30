SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds LTRY, MSTR, GBT, and PFHD Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of the federal securities laws by the Board of Directors and certain Company officers of Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) relating to: (i) an admitted lack of adequate internal controls and procedures over financial reporting, including the failure to report entry into to a line of credit, failure to properly recognize revenue and the reporting of cash, and the inability to continue as a going concern; and (ii) noncompliance with state and federal laws governing the sale of lottery tickets. . If you own LTRY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ltry

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of the federal securities laws by the directors and officers of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) concerning MSTR's mounting losses tied to its Bitcoin purchases and holdings. If you own MSTR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mstr

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT), in connection with the proposed acquisition of GBT by Pfizer Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, GBT shareholders will receive $68.50 in cash for each share of GBT common stock owned. If you own GBT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gbt

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PFHD)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PFHD) in connection with the proposed acquisition of PFHD by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PFHD shareholders will receive 0.8909 shares of Seacoast common stock for each PFHD share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $29.08 based upon Seacoast's August 29, 2022 closing price of $32.64. If you own PFHD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/pfhd

SOURCE Weiss Law