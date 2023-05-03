SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds MPB, CVT, XM, and INFI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), in connection with its acquisition of Brunswick Bancorp (OTC: BRBW) for approximately $53.9 million in a combination of cash and MPB stock. If you own MPB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mpb

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT) in connection with its proposed acquisition by an affiliate of Blackstone Inc. Under the merger agreement, CVT shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash for each CVT share, valuing it at $4.6 billion. The transaction includes a minority investment from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA"). If you own CVT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cvt

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of XM by Silver Lake. Under the terms of the merger agreement, XM shareholders will receive $18.15 in cash for each share of XM owned. If you own XM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/xm

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI), in connection with its proposed merger with MEI Pharma, Inc. ("MEI Pharma"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, INFI will become a wholly owned subsidiary of MEI Pharma. Pursuant to an exchange ratio set forth in the merger agreement, MEI Pharma shareholders are expected to own approximately 58.0% and INFI shareholders are expected to only own approximately 42.0% of the outstanding equity of the combined company immediately following the merger. If you own INFI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/infi

