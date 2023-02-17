SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds SAL, ISO, WEBR, and MPB Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAL)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAL), in connection with the proposed merger of SAL with NBT Bancorp Inc. ("NBT"). Under the merger agreement, SAL shareholders will receive 0.7450 shares of NBT common stock for each SAL share, representing implied per-share consideration of $30.24 based upon NBT's February 16, 2023 closing price of $40.59. If you own SAL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sal

IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO) in connection with its proposed acquisition by Berkeley Lights, Inc. ("Berkeley Lights"). Under the merger agreement, ISO shareholders will receive 0.612 shares of Berkeley Lights common stock for each ISO share, representing implied per-share consideration of $1.09 based upon Berkeley Lights' February 16, 2023 closing price of $1.78. Upon completion of the transaction, Berkeley Lights shareholders will own 75.2% of the combined company, while IsoPlexis shareholders will only own 24.8% of the combined company. If you own ISO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/iso

Weber Inc (NYSE: WEBR)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Weber Inc (NYSE: WEBR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of WEBR by BDT Capital Partners LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, WEBR shareholders will receive $8.05 in cash for each share of WEBR common stock owned. If you own WEBR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/webr

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), in connection with its acquisition of Brunswick Bancorp (OTC: BRBW) for approximately $53.9 million in a combination of cash and MPB stock. If you own MPB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mpb

