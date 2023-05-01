SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds SPPI, NATI, CCFN, and ARST Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI), in connection with its acquisition by Assertio Holdings, Inc. ("Assertio"). Under the merger agreement, SPPI shareholders will receive 0.1783 shares of Assertio common stock for each of their shares, representing implied per-share consideration of $0.98 based upon Assertio's April 28, 2023 closing price of $5.51. Additionally, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shareholders will receive one Contingent Value Right ("CVR") per Spectrum share entitling them to receive up to an additional $0.20 per share in total. If you own SPPI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sppi

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of NATI by Emerson Electric Co. Under the merger agreement, NATI shareholders will receive $60.00 in cash for each share of NATI owned. If you own NATI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/nati

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: CCFN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: CCFN), in connection with the proposed merger of CCFN with Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. If you own CCFN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ccfn

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT), in connection with its proposed merger with Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Spectrum Pharmaceuticals"). If you own ASRT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/asrt

SOURCE Weiss Law