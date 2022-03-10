SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds TGNA, MTOR, HMHC, and MGI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), in connection with the proposed acquisition of TGNA by an affiliate of Standard General L.P. ("Standard General"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TGNA shareholders will receive $24.00 in cash for each share of TGNA common stock that they hold. Additionally, TGNA shareholders will receive additional cash consideration in the form of a "ticking fee," the amount varying depending on the date of the closing of the transaction. If you own TGNA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tgna

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR), in connection with the proposed acquisition of MTOR by Cummins Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MTOR shareholders will receive $36.50 in cash for each share of MTOR common stock that they hold. If you own MTOR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mtor

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC), in connection with the proposed acquisition of HMHC by affiliates of Veritas Capital via a tender offer. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, HMHC's shareholders will receive $21.00 in cash for each share of HMHC common stock that they hold. If you own HMHC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hmhc

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), in connection with the proposed acquisition of MGI by funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MGI's shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash for each share of MGI common stock that they hold. If you own MGI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mgi

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP