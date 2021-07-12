SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates 1st Constitution Bancorp

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of 1st Constitution Bancorp ("1st Constitution" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FCCY) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. ("Lakeland") (NASDAQ: LBAI). Under the terms of the merger agreement, 1st Constitution shareholders will receive 1.3577 shares of Lakeland stock for each 1st Constitution share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $23.53 based upon Lakeland's July 9, 2021 closing price of $17.33.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether 1st Constitution's board acted in the best interest of 1st Constitution's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates 1st Constitution's shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to 1st Constitution's public shareholders.

